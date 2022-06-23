HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ASUS ROG Announce Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

ASUS ROG Announce Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

23 Jun 2022

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) have just announced their first ever dual-mode wireless gaming headset – the Delta S Wireless.

The Delta S Wireless boasts the capability to connect to a wide range of devices including consoles, PC’s and mobile devices thanks to its dual-wireless connectivity with both low-latency 2.4GHZ connection and Bluetooth modes.

The 2.4Ghz connection is delivered via a wireless USB-C adaptor, providing next to instantaneous signal transmission up to 25 meters, whilst the Bluetooth serves as a convenient and low-latency way to connect to a wide range of devices.

For clear cut communications during online play and calls, ASUS ROG have fitted the Delta S Wireless with AI Beamforming Microphones which create a 40° acoustic zone in front of the user’s mouth, ensuring only talk is picked up and background noise cannot be heard.

ASUS ROG say that their AI Noise Cancelation is able to reduce over 500 million types of background noise such as chatter, keyboard clatter and mouse clicks by up to 95%, preventing distortion and feedback, and resulting in clear communication.

The Delta S Wireless features exclusive 50mm ASUS Essence Drivers in each ear cup, which provide clear and detailed audio, which combined with a 12° angle and an airtight chamber design, delivers a more stable, richer sound.

For long gaming sessions, the Delta S is good for up to 25 hours of battery life, with fast-charge support, meaning 15 minutes will get you 3 hours of use. It only weights 318 grams and has ergonomic D-shaped ear cushions that mimic the shape of the ear, making them comfortable to wear for a long period.

The ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless is due for release in Australia in mid-July for $299.


