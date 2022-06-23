HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACMA Hits Lycamobile With Another Public Safety Fine

ACMA Hits Lycamobile With Another Public Safety Fine

By | 23 Jun 2022

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has issued Lycamobile with a $186,480 penalty for public safety failures.

Las year, the British telco was fined $604,800 after failing to provide customer data to the Integrated Public Number Database used by police and emergency services.

All telcos operating in the country are required to submit this information to the IPND.

The company was also directed to undertake proper ID checks when activating prepaid mobile services, which it had failed to do.

Under remedial direction, Lycamobile was required to provide written reports to the ACMA about how it would improve its ID verification for prepaid SIM owners, the staff training it would undertake and the independent auditor it would appoint.

It failed to do this.

“Lycamobile has shown an ongoing disregard for its obligations and the commitments it has made to the ACMA,” said Chair Nerida O’Loughlin.

“It consistently missed deadlines, provided inadequate reports and, when we raised these matters on multiple occasions, gave subsequent commitments that it then failed to meet.

“We take these types of commitments very seriously and will act when telcos fail to meet them.”

O’Loughlin said the payment of this penalty is a sign that Lycamobile is starting to take its obligations seriously.

“Breaching obligations and not fulfilling commitments to the regulator has been costly for the company and caused potential harm to its customers,” she said.

“We will continue to watch Lycamobile closely to make sure it’s doing the right thing by its customers and the public.”

Should Lycamobile fail to comply again, the ACMA can commence proceedings in the Federal Court for civil penalties of up to $250,000 per contravention.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Aussie Telcos Prepare Multi-Factor Authentication
Telstra Pays $11 Million Compensation To Customers
Telstra Hit With $2.2M Bill After Over-Charging Users
ACMA Cracks Down On SIM-Swap Fraud
Optus, TPG Repaying Millions To Customers After False Speed Promises
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CE & Appliance Retailers Concerned About 2023
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: Water Resistant Smartphone Claims Costs Samsung $14M
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
Philips Launches 120-Inch All-In-One Projector
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
NBN Opens To ‘Non-Premises’ Connections
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
Optus Offers eSIMs To Third-Party Providers
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CE & Appliance Retailers Concerned About 2023
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CE and appliance retailers are punting on business holding up in 2022, with several telling ChannelNews that their biggest concern...
Read More