Bunnings will reopen the majority of its Sydney stores on Monday, however any franchises in the 12 LGAs of concern will remain closed to the general public.

The LGAs in which Bunnings stores will remain closed are Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Canterbury-Bankstown, Campbelltown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield, and various suburbs of Penrith.

“We continue to encourage customers in Greater Sydney to use our contactless drive and collect service and delivery options for non-urgent items,” Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said.

“The acceleration of the vaccine rollout and the increase in opportunities for our team to get vaccinated has given us the confidence to re-open our stores in Greater Sydney.”