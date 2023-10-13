Arlo Technologies Australia, a key player in smart home security, revealed its Affiliate Program, which is managed by Advertising Purple and CJ Affiliate, and is seeking to create win-win partnerships with affiliates who want to market Arlo’s advanced technology and offer customers in Australia the best value on home security.

Affiliates may note that now is a good time to jump on the security bandwagon after Arlo’s own data found that ownership of cameras has gone up from 4% in 2018 to 16% in 2023.

With Australia having the 6th highest burglary rate worldwide, Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s aim is to arm consumers with the tools to combat break-ins and with its new Affiliate Program, the home security firm is fostering affiliates who join the program by offering them the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to a variety of benefits and incentives, enabling them to leverage new developments in the smart home security market.

“We are thrilled to launch the Arlo Technologies Affiliate Program and collaborate with individuals and organisations who are passionate about our cutting-edge technology. Our affiliates will enjoy a partnership that offers attractive commissions, extensive marketing resources, and the opportunity to represent a brand synonymous with excellence in home security,” said Lambro Skropidis, Marketing Director of APAC at Arlo Technologies.

