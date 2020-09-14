HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Arcam Launches Dedicated Music Streamer

By | 14 Sep 2020
UK hi-fi specialist Arcam has launched its first ever dedicated music streaming device, the ST60.

Compatible with streaming services including Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Napster, and Deezer, the ST60 can pick up music over UPnP, Apple AirPlay, and Google Cast, and is a Roon endpoint for multi-room audio.

The device features four digital inputs including USB 2.0, optical, coaxial, and ethernet, as well as balanced XLR and single-ended RCA analogue outputs, and optical and coaxial digital outputs. It supports MQA for high-fidelity audio streaming, and has full I/P and RS232 control including Control4 and Crestron for custom installations. It is controllable via the included remote, or via Arcam’s MusicLife app.

The Arcam ST60 is set to arrive in the UK in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will retail for £1199, which converts to $2111 AUD; official Australian pricing and release date have not been announced.

