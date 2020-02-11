Appliances Online Partners With Klarna For ‘Flexible, Smoother’ Shopping

Australia’s largest online appliance retailer, Appliances Online, has today announced a partnership with Klarna to bring flexible payments for Australian consumers.

Shoppers will soon be able to purchase products through the buy now, pay later service, through four equal instalments without the stress of interest and fees, when they purchase a fridge, washing machine, air conditioner or smaller appliances including coffee machines.

‘By partnering with Appliances Online, we’re able to create an experience that heightens customer loyalty, helping them continue their impressive growth and demonstrate the wider value of our payment products to retailers across all markets,’ Fran Freira, General Manager for ANZ at Klarna, said.

Klarna is proven to increase conversion and customer acquisition for over 200,000 retailers across the globe, so we’re confident that we will help Appliances Online with a truly customer-centric payment experience.’

Appliances Online, part of Australia’s leading technology, retail, distribution and logistics companies the Winning Group, is the first Australian retailer to partner Klarna following its recent app launch.

‘Appliances Online and Klarna share many synergies; we have a passion to innovate and provide customers with an efficient, streamlined and convenient shopping experience. At Appliances Online, we go above and beyond to achieve our mission to provide the best shopping experience in the world, one customer, one experience at a time,’ said John Winning, founder of appliances and CEO of the Winning Group.

‘We are delighted to partner with Klarna, to offer our customer’s further convenience to experience our legendary service and products from the world’s best brands.’

The integration of Klarna’s payment option will enable consumers to pay in four equal instalments, providing a ‘frictionless shopping experience.’

All purchases will easily be accessible via the Klarna app, which provides consumers more control, transparency and flexibility while they shop.