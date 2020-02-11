HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Google’s Fitbit Buyout Runs Into Antitrust & Privacy Woes

Google’s Fitbit Buyout Runs Into Antitrust & Privacy Woes

By | 11 Feb 2020
, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Google’s planned buyout of Fitbit has hit a wall with fresh antitrust and privacy issues arising in the Australian, US and European markets, as competition officials’ concerns on how Internet giants can exert control over data for dominance continue to rise.

Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, which was announced back in November 2019, aimed to advance the global technology giant’s parent company Alphabet in its bid to expand into the healthcare sector.

The deal is currently being investigated by the US Justice Department’s antitrust division and will likely undergo a review by the European Commission, while Australian authorities are currently monitoring the proposed acquisition, with plans for a review to occur once companies file with the ACCC.

“The concern people have is, well I might have given consent for Fitbit to have this information, but I didn’t give consent to Google, and now Google could combine it with all its other data,” said Justin Warren, Electronics Frontier Australia board member.

US antitrust enforcers are arguing that the acquisition of Fitbit’s user data will complement Google’s existing database to better maintain its Internet search monopoly, while also claiming that Google could eventually degrade Fitbit’s privacy protections in order to gather more data on users.

“The deal relates to complicated markets and market definition will be a major determinant to the outcome – what type of watch are we talking about and what health information. The potential wider benefits for Google of having access to such data will also need to be assessed in detail,” said Ioannis Kokkoris, law and economics professor at Queen Mary University in London.

Google and Fitbit have yet to comment on these developments.

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Hits Back At Sonos As CEO Takes To His Soapbox
Google Blunders, Sends Private Videos Stored On Google Photos To Strangers
Next-Gen Suunto Smartwatch With Wear OS Hits Oz Shores
Google, YouTube Revenues Revealed
Protests Grow As Musk’s SpaceX Heads For Oz Skies, Foxtel Object
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Appliances Online Partners With Klarna For ‘Flexible, Smoother’ Shopping
Brands Finance Industry
/
February 11, 2020
/
Tech & Sex: What’s The Appeal In VR Porn?
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
February 11, 2020
/
JB Hi-Fi Shrugs Off Coronavirus Concerns After Hike In Shares
Coronavirus Distribution Finance
/
February 11, 2020
/
ALDI Special Buys: Home Security
Aldi Hardware Industry
/
February 11, 2020
/
Amazon Dominates Smart Speakers With 70% Market Share
Accessories Amazon Amazon Alexa
/
February 11, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Appliances Online Partners With Klarna For ‘Flexible, Smoother’ Shopping
Brands Finance Industry
/
February 11, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australia’s largest online appliance retailer, Appliances Online, has today announced a partnership with Klarna to bring flexible payments for Australian...
Read More