According to the resident Apple expert over at Power On, Mark Gurman, the tech giant may be set to release a new iPad Pro between September and November 2022, with power coming from a brand spanking new M2 processor.

Gurman says the iPad Pro has been lacking in major change its grand makeover in 2018 that introduced an edge-to-edge display, USB-C connectivity and a new design. They had released the iPad Pro 10.5 only 18 months earlier.

If Apple decide to repeat this formula, which Gurman believes they will, then a September to November release will line up with the latest gen of M1 iPad Pros that were released in May last year.

While Apples recent “Peek Performance” event showed off quite a lot of what Apple had planned for the immediate future, including a new iPad Air, fans were left without any news on the new iPad Pro. Gurman believes the new device will feature a glass back and wireless charging, however other sources state that an aluminium backing is more likely, as Apple have ditched the glass backed design.

Information regarding the alleged M2 chip is equally limited. Gurman believes it will feature the same eight-core architecture and boast slightly faster performance. He also believes that the new chip will find its home in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac and of course the new iPad Pro. While he also believes it will find its way into the new MacBook Air, Ming-Chi Kuo, another Apple analyst believes it will be powered by the M1.