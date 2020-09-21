Streaming services Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are still in their infancy but both battled it out for major Emmy gongs in the 2020 awards.

It is not unusual for on-demand streaming to dominate categories at the Emmys, but if either service wins big it will be a first. No streaming service before had been awarded an Emmy before it has even surpassed one-year on the market.

Both Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus only launched in November 2019 and they each scored 19 and 18 milestone Emmy nominations respectively for original streaming content.

Big name productions in the Apple TV Plus stable such as The Morning Show received a number of nominations for stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell, while Disney Plus hit The Mandalorian was nominated for the coveted best drama gong.

Winning big at the Emmys will throw a major curveball in the ongoing ‘Streaming Wars’, with an overabundance of services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max already having an iron grip on the market.

Netflix, the biggest streaming service in the world with over 192 million subscribers, went into the ceremony with a staggering 160 nominations.

It was nominated for it’s first-ever Emmy in 2013 and won it, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale was the first streaming service to win the best-drama gong in 2017.