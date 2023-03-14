Apple is focusing on building its sales in India, after revenue rose in the region last quarter, but crashed everywhere else.

Aside from many of its hardware providers and assemblers moving their production from China to India, in order to reduce manufacturing reliance on one region, Apple will establish a more deliberate sales operation in the region.

The head of the India business — Ashish Chowdhary — is being promoted to report directly to sales chief Mike Fenger.

In addition, India will become its own sales segment for Apple, along with Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and ‘Rest of Asia Pacific’.

“We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago, and bringing that to bear,” explained CEO Tim Cook.