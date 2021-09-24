A series of training videos created by Apple have leaked onto the internet, and it’s going to make a strong case for the right to repair.

The videos were created for its authorised repair partners, and teach technicians how to talk customers into buying more expensive “official” parts when looking for a repair job.

An actor playing the role of a customer says: “I cracked the glass on my phone and I’m comparing costs. How much for just that part?”

When he is shown the expensive part, and replies he can get it cheaper at “the shop down the street,” the ‘technician counters.

“This quote’s for a genuine Apple part,” the technician says, explaining further:

“A genuine Apple part has to pass AppleCare engineering criteria. With a genuine Apple display, all the features you’ve come to rely on behave seamlessly. That’s not the case with third party displays.”

Motherboard obtained eight of these videos, which obviously were never meant to be made public.