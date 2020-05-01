HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks

By | 1 May 2020
Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the company will open its 22 Australian retail stores in one to two weeks. All of Apple’s stores outside of mainland China have been shut since the 14th of March.

Cook made this announcement at the company’s presentation of its Q1 2020 results.

In terms of other international locations, Cook said “just a few, not a large number” of the US’ Apple stores are likely to open in the first half of May. The company will assess other locations on a case-by-case basis.

This follows a staff announcement that was made to Apple employees only just a couple of days ago, where Apple Vice-President Deidre O’Brien said that the company planned on opening “many more” retail stores in May.

Cook also revealed that Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California are unlikely to open until at least June. The company plans to open the main campus at Cupertino on a staggered basis that follows social distancing protocols.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
