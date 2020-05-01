HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distributors > BusiSoft Boss Opens New Store After Snaring Big Hi Fi Brand From Advanced Audio

BusiSoft Boss Opens New Store After Snaring Big Hi Fi Brand From Advanced Audio

By | 1 May 2020
, , , ,

Addicted to Audio is set to open a brand-new retail store, the news comes after parent distribution Company BusiSoft snared the rights to the Steinway Lyngdorf top end audio brand from Advanced Audio

Several weeks ago, George Poutakidis, CEO of BusiSoft categorically denied to ChannelNews that he was taking over the top end Hi Fi brand that configured in Australia costs over $450,000.

BusiSoft who are set to make a major announcement next month haver confirmed that they will shortly open a new retail outlet in Auckland and that his New Zealand customers are “well aware that the store is opening” according to Poutakidis.

He has not disclosed what the major announcement is or whether he has acquired a retail store in Australia.

Late last year rumours were swirling that he was buying the NSW based Lifestyle Store Poutakidis has denied this.

Yesterday he said,” When I spoke to ChannelNews some weeks ago we had not had any discussions regarding our recent Steinway Lyngdorf acquisition”.

He has not said how he intends to sell the $400K+ system which customers like transport magnet Lindsay Fox own.

Advanced Audio have also not revealed why they were dumped despite having a reputation for selling top end integrated audio solutions.

“We are opening a store next month in Auckland under our Addicted To Audio Brand. We have been planning this for some time, but it was delayed due to COVID-19”.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Focal & Naim Lifted Prices 40% After NA Distribution Was Dumped
David Jones & Myer Tipped To Merge, CE & Audio Suppliers Set To Hit
Meglio Parts Company With Busisoft After Just 12 Months
Meze Audio Switches Aus Distribution
BREAKING NEWS: Distributor Stripped Of Focal & Naim Pro Audio Brands
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
Apple Coronavirus Latest News
/
May 1, 2020
/
Oppo & Realme Hugging Journalist Left With Egg On Face
Latest News
/
May 1, 2020
/
Facebook Ad Revenue Slows Up
Brands Communication Content
/
May 1, 2020
/
COVID-19: Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Fall 13%
Coronavirus Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 1, 2020
/
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Rumoured To Be On The Way
Headphones Latest News Microsoft
/
May 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
Apple Coronavirus Latest News
/
May 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the company will open its 22 Australian retail stores in one to two...
Read More