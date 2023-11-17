Apple has plans to adopt a technological standard next year, which will allow smoother text messaging between iPhones and Android devices.

The standard has been pushed back for over a year, even with Google and others pressing Apple to adopt it.

RCS (rich communication services) is the standard, and is an upgrade over standard SMS and MMS texting backed by the GSM Association.

It allows more texting features to be shared over phones on different platforms. Apple users will be able to text Android users over Wi-Fi as well as cellular networks.

They will also be able to send larger video and photos files, operate group chats easier, and determine if messages are received and read. Messages will also be able to be encrypted.

Apple has been previously protective of its iMessage system, preserving many features for Apple users.

In a statement, the company said, “Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS.”

They added “this will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”

Last year, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook pushed back on RCS, suggesting people who want better texting with family members, buy them an iPhone.

Currently, iPhone users know they’re texting another Apple customer because the chat bubbles are blue. Android contacts are an older green colour. It remains unclear if this will change when RCS is adopted. Apple could even be planning it as part of next year’s iOS 18 release.

This shift comes as the company is facing more scrutiny from regulators, preparing an overhaul of it’s iPhone and iPad software in the EU to meet requirements from the Digital Markets Act.

This announcement also arrives the same week, small phone brand Nothing, said it was working on enabling iMessage on Android. This company has a cult following.