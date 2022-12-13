HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Add OLED Panels To iPad, MacBooks Next Year

By | 13 Dec 2022

Apple is planning to add OLED panels to a number of popular devices, including the MacBook Air, the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

In a message shared by display expert Ross Young on Twitter, he said that the panels would likely debut in 2024. This would be the first use of OLED display in both an iPad and MacBook product.

Right now, the MacBook Air comes with an LCD panel, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature mini-LED displays.

Previously, Young had stated that both iPad Pros and MacBook Air would use a “two-stack” OLED panel, with two emission layers for red, green, and blue colours.

OLED screens offer better colour depth and draw less power than mini-LED panels, but are nowhere near as bright so the stacked panels are a great alternative.

While its not confirmed yet, Young has a 92.9% accuracy rate in his predictions so our OLED panels wish might just come true.



