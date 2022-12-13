Amazon has announced its holiday cut off dates for Australian shoppers, with free delivery up to Friday, December 23rd for prime members from eligible cities, as well as an extended returns window.

Amazon Australia also has an extended returns window for the holiday season, with eligible items purchased between 1 November and 31 December able to be returned until 31 January 2023.

Prime members can shop select last minute gifts with free delivery from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle and Wollongong. Non-members can order eligible items up to Wednesday December 21st to receive their orders on time.

Customers wanting to return an Amazon order with label-free drop-off service can do so at 4,330 conveniently located Australia Post post-offices, as well as 1,020 ParcelPoint return locations.

“While customers can shop now to take advantage of incredible deals, this year we are pleased to offer most Australians the ability to purchase and receive gifts with us through the week of Christmas. However, the golden rule is to always confirm the estimated delivery date for your order before you check out as this is the date you can expect your package to arrive,” said Mindy Espidio-Garcia, Director of Operations at Amazon Australia.

The e-commerce giant also offered some tips to customers such as ensuring details regarding their payments, shipping addresses, and using filters to ensure that items are shipped domestically as international shipments might not arrive on time.