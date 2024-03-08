Apple will launch a 20-inch foldable MacBook in the next three years, according to a ‘well briefed’ source mentioned by Trusted Review.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on X (formerly Twitter): “Recently, I’ve received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026. My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027”.

Last month ChannelNews reported that Apple was tipped to launch a 20.25-inch foldable product by 2028, which was expected be branded as an iPad or Mac.