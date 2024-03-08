Linkplay Technology has released a new compact, all-in-one streaming amplifier, the WiiM Amp, which combines a Class D power amplifier with an ESS Technology patented 32bit HyperStream digital-to-analog converter.

These are packed in a 7.5-inch square aluminium box, which is only 2.5-inches tall. It supports resolutions up to 24bit / 192kHz with gapless playback via the ARC-enabled HDMI connection. Additionally, there’s a rated output of 60W per channel into 8ohms, or 120W per channel into 4ohms.

The device supports Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay2 and the WiiM Home App, which provides access to Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Napster, TuneIn, Deezer, and other services.

The app caters to audiophiles, and has a range of EQ options, including a four-band parametric EQ, 10-band graphic EQ, 24 EQ presets, and the option to create an independent EQ profile for each input – HDMI, optical, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, analog RCA, and LAN / network.

There’s also a range of outputs including stereo speaker outputs, and auto-detecting subwoofer output with an adjustable (30-200Hz) crossover.

The WiiM Amp works with Siri, Alexa, and Google voice assistants, as well as its own voice controller, built into the optional WiiM Voice Remote.

It can support major audio formats, as well as Alexa Music Cast, and DLNA. Australians can purchase this device from Amazon for A$499.00.