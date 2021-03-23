Apple may soon discontinue its high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, if its impending new laptop release and plans to eradicate Intel processors are anything to go by.

It’s rumoured that later this year will see the launch of Apple’s newly redesigned 14-inch model, created with Apple’s own M1 silicon chip as opposed to Intel, and set to become the high-end 13.3-inch’s replacement.

Most likely, Apple will keep the overall casing size for the new 14-inch similar to that of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. It’s actually going to be a shrinking of the top and side bezels that will allow for an increase of the display size.

With the 13.3-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro being separated by screen size in Apple’s line-up, it may help to more clearly differentiate the entry-level and high-end MacBook Pros and justify the price difference between them.

In previous years, the two models have used different numbers of USB-C ports or the Touch Bar to distinguish between the high-end and low-end options.

Leaks surrounding the new MacBook Pro models – a 14” and a 16” – point to new designs, brighter panels with higher contrast, function keys with no Touch Bar, more ports, a MagSafe connector for charging, and Apple’s own high-performance silicon chips.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros are expected to launch in the second half of 2021.