Amazon is under scrutiny by the UK-based Competition and Markets Authority for the way in which it uses data from smaller sellers.

According to the Financial Times, who cite three different sources “with knowledge of the matter”, the yet-to-be-announced investigation will focus on whether Amazon is giving preferential treatment to sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

This will add to similar investigations into the company by the European Union and German regulators.

“We continue to work hard to deliver great value and low prices for customers and support the tens of thousands of U.K. small and medium-sized enterprises that account for more than half of everything we sell in our online store,” the company said in a statement.

The Competition and Markets Authority simply said it “cannot speculate as to which cases it may or may not investigate.”