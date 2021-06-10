Apple’s war against Facebook in the name of user privacy has been advanced even further, with a raft of new privacy features that see them take on the VPN market as well.

Mail will now hide a user’s IP address and location, and block marketers from knowing when and if you open an email.

You’ll also be able to use randomly created, and untraceable email addresses to send an email, if you don’t wish to give up your email address.

The ‘private relay’ feature will let you browse the net anonymously, much like a VPN. It works by sending your requests via two relay servers, neither of which are privy to your personal information.

Finally, you’ll be able to access a privacy report that details who has accessed your personal data and through which apps.

These features will be rolled out throughout 2021.