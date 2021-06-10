HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Future E3 Shows “Will Probably Be A Mix Of Physical And Digital”

By | 10 Jun 2021
This year’s E3 will be entirely digital for obvious reasons, but rather than being merely a workaround, ESA are treating E3 2021 as a way to learn how to incorporate digital elements into future shows.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, ESA president Stanley Pierre-Louis said of the 2021 show: “This will provide us with an opportunity to present to members of the industry, media, and fans an opportunity to participate fully, and I think that provides a real unique opportunity to learn this year what we can apply to future events that will probably be a mix of physical and digital.”

He hastened to add that whether this will come to pass is “yet to be determined”, but “we hope to learn from this year’s event what transfers well. I can’t speak to future E3s because we really want to focus on E3 2021 and ensure this is a great experience for exhibitors, the media, and fans alike.”

