Apple has reportedly taken legal action against Prepear, an app that provides recipes and meal plans, and allows users to make lists and arrange grocery deliveries.

“Recently Apple, Yes, trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand?” Prepear’s founder wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars… While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business.”

Prepear’s founders are calling people to sign a petition against Apple.

In the trademark opposition paperwork filed by Apple, the tech giant stated: “Applicant’s Mark consists of a minimalistic fruit design with a right-angled leaf, which readily calls to mind Apple’s famous Apple Logo and creates a similar commercial expression, as shown in the following side-by-side comparison.”