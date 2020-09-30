HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Stole Blood Oxygen Technology For Watch Series 6, Says Sensor Maker

By | 30 Sep 2020
A medical sensor manufacturer has accused Apple of trying to delay a legal battle over allegedly stolen technology in order to sell more smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Series 6 features a blood oxygen monitoring app, and Masimo, known for its pulse oximetry devices which measure oxygen saturation in the blood, sued Apple in January alleging that the manufacturer pretended to have a working relationship with it before stealing sensitive information and poaching employees.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has tried to have the trade-secrets portion of the suit dismissed, lodged petitions to have Masimo’s patents overturned, and is attempting to have the trial court put the case on hold until those two issues are resolved.

In a court filing this week, Masimo said Apple was trying to seize a “critical window of opportunity to capture an emerging field” by pushing to delay the suit.

According to Masimo Chief Executive Joe Kiani in the filing, Apple seeks to use its resources to capture the market regardless of the company’s patents.

“I have seen reports from consumers and others suggesting that the Series 6 be used as a medical product. Not only will that harm consumers themselves, it will also reduce our opportunities to sell truly clinical-grade products to consumers,” he said.

Masimo alleges that Apple has infringed on 10 of its patents.

