With increasing disruptions at the largest manufacturing base in China, Apple is in talks to move its iPad production line to India.

This is not surprising considering the fact that Apple already kicked off its iPhone 14 manufacturing in India this year around September.

The company is also in line to shift 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025.

As reported by Bloomberg, Taiwanese-based Pegatron Corp. is the second manufacturer to start iPhone 14 production for Apple in India.

Sources close to the Indian government claim that Apple is “holding ongoing discussions with officials” about shifting iPad production to the country.

Earlier in 2022, it was reported that Apple was testing what would go on to be the iPhone SE (2022) in India, alongside the current iPad and iPad Air models.

China’s severe Covid lockdown policy has led to major supply shortages for certain Apple devices such as iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max this Christmas.

Elsewhere, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told Apple employees in Germany that the company was looking to produce more of its chips in the US, as well as in Europe.