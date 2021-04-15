Apple may be working on a soundbar with built in Apple TV and a video conferencing camera.

Bloomberg has quoted “people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified”, who claim the device is still at a nascent stage of development, and may never see the light of day.

Such a product would be an interesting development, as Apple struggle to gain a foothold on the home entertainment space, having discontinued HomePod, and Apple TV feeling more and more like the neglected sibling of the Apple family.