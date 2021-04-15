HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Rumoured To Be Developing A Soundbar

By | 15 Apr 2021
Apple may be working on a soundbar with built in Apple TV and a video conferencing camera.

Bloomberg has quoted “people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified”, who claim the device is still at a nascent stage of development, and may never see the light of day.

Such a product would be an interesting development, as Apple struggle to gain a foothold on the home entertainment space, having discontinued HomePod, and Apple TV feeling more and more like the neglected sibling of the Apple family.

Bloomberg note that Apple put its Apple TV and HomePod engineers under one umbrella team last year, which further points to something of this sort being developed.

