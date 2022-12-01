Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 is planning to change its look from the previous iPhone ranges with curved edges, dual front camera, and a USB-C transition.

The details leaked by AppleInsider state that Apple is planning to use the expensive titanium chassis, rendering it similar to the 2013 iPhone 5C.

Besides being three to four times stronger than stainless steel, titanium can match the durability of stainless steel at 40 per cent of its weight.

So we can expect the iPhone 15 Ultra model to be much lighter than the current Pro Max models.

Dual front cameras would also enlarge the Dynamic Island. While it would improve portrait mode through an increase in depth perception, it would take up more space on the screen with so much already packed into it.

Then there’s the USB-C change that was much sought after. Apple had to make this switch anyway since it will become a legal requirement for all smartphones sold in EU countries starting 2024.

Previously, information was also leaked about the switch from physical to taptic volume and power buttons.

All these upgrades mean that the upcoming model is bound to be much more expensive as well.