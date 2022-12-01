Mark Zuckerberg has joined Elon Musk in blasting Apple for its tight controls over which apps end up on iPhones.

“It is problematic for one company to be able to control what app experiences end up on a device,” Zuckerberg said this morning.

“The vast majority of profits in mobile ecosystem go toward Apple,” he added, calling out the tech giant’s “conflict of interest” in banning competitor’s apps.

Zuckerberg said Apple is “not just a governor looking out for people’s interests” given it takes actions that impact competitors.

This came after Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to remove the Twitter app from its App Store.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk has since made up with Apple, after meeting with Tim Cook this morning.

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Musk later tweeted about Apple’s supposed threats.