HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Pulls Epic’s Developer Account Over Fortnite Feud

Apple Pulls Epic’s Developer Account Over Fortnite Feud

By | 31 Aug 2020
, , , , ,

Apple has cancelled Epic Games’ developer account on the App Store as part of its ongoing stoush with the Fortnite developer, but has left Unreal Engine intact per a court order.

The move blocks Epic from submitting new apps and updates, and means iOS customers cannot make in-app purchases through Fortnite. It was a response by Apple to Epic’s implementation of an alternative in-app purchase system for the game, which bypassed Apple’s 30% fee on these purchases and breached App Store rules. Epic has sued Apple to have Fortnite and its account reinstated; in a statement, Apple said it was “disappointed” to pull Epic’s account.

“We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused,” Apple said.

Epic Games has fired back at Apple, saying the company is trying to force it to exclusively use Apple’s payment system.

“Their proposal is an invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS, suppressing free market competition and inflating prices. As a matter of principle, we won’t participate in this scheme.

“You, as a mobile device owner, have the right to install apps from sources of your choosing. Software makers have the right to freely express their ideas and to compete in a fair marketplace. Apple’s policies take these freedoms away,” the developer said.

A US judge blocked Apple from removing Epic’s Unreal Engine as well, which is used by a large number of developers to create their games; Apple has complied with the order and left Unreal Engine support on the App Store.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
MSI’s Sales Up 18.8% In Gaming Boom
Apple To Open World-First Floating Store
iOS Beta Adds Appless Contact Tracing
Razer Revenue Up 25% Amid COVID Gaming Boom
Apple's 2020 MacBook Air.
Q3 MacBook Sales Up 20% Year-on-Year
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Huawei Pulls Out Of Raiders Sponsorship As Consumers & Governments Snub Chinese Brand
China Ban Communication Huawei
/
August 31, 2020
/
Registration To Be Required For Aus Drones
Drones Latest News Legal
/
August 31, 2020
/
Acer Jumps Into SmartHouse Market New AI Powered Box Coming
Acer Connected Home Latest News
/
August 31, 2020
/
Rotel Pays Tribute To Ishiwata With Rotel Amp
Brands CD Players Integrated Amps
/
August 31, 2020
/
TikTok Could Shut Down In US If No Deal Reached
China Ban Content Latest News
/
August 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Huawei Pulls Out Of Raiders Sponsorship As Consumers & Governments Snub Chinese Brand
China Ban Communication Huawei
/
August 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Huawei have thrown in the towel on their Canberra Raiders sponsorship as hundreds of staff at the Chinese Company are...
Read More