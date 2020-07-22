HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Plans On Being Carbon Neutral By 2030, Including Suppliers

By | 22 Jul 2020
, ,

Apple has announced it plans to be 100% carbon neutral across its entire supply chain and products by 2030.

“The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact,” Apple stated.

Under its 2020 Environmental Progress Report, Apple revealed that the company plans on achieving this by reducing emissions by 75% by 2030 and developing carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25%.

“The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth.”

Apple told BBC News that any company hoping to become a supplier for Apple would have to commit to being 100% renewable for their Apple production within 10 years.

