Work-centric social media outlet, LinkedIn, has slashed 960 jobs from its global network following a notable reduction in its recruitment tools prompt by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, the news represents a 6% cut of its total workforce – largely affecting its Global Sales and Talent Acquisition departments – with staff informed via email earlier this week.

The news comes as the COVID19 pandemic continues to disrupt workforces, with decreased business demand seeing an onslaught in redundancies and personnel pay cuts.

With less companies seeking to hire new worked, demand for the Microsoft-owned company’s recruitment tools has slumped via LinkedIn’s Talent Solutions group.

LinkedIn will reportedly consolidate some parts of its Talent Solutions division with its marketing arm, and switching from a field sales team to online system to service small business clients.

LinkedIn Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Roslansky, describes the impact of COVID19 on hiring as having a “sustained impact.”