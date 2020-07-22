HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Aldi To Open 70 New Stores

Aldi To Open 70 New Stores

By | 22 Jul 2020
,

German retail giant ALDI is set to open 70 new stores across the United States by the end of the year as it seeks to accelerates its global expansion.

Reported by NYPost, the company’s US arm is pursuing a $5 billion growth strategy – contrary to the closure of many American chains amidst the coronavirus pandemic:

“As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer the lowest prices, every day, without exception,” states ALDI US Chief Executive, Jason Hart, in a statement.

Market commentators asserts ALDI is on track to become the United States’ third largest grocery chain in terms of store number by 2022.

The figures seeks to push ALDI to around 2,500 stores in the States, behind Walmart with 4,700 US locations.

ALDI is reportedly also beginning construction on a US regional headquarters next year, to serve states like Florida and Louisiana.

The news comes as ALDI continues to make waves in Australia in terms of market share and growth, contrasted by the multi-million dollar local exit of German supermarket giant Kaufland earlier this year.

Kaufland was tipped to be a notable competitor to Australia’s retail industry, preparing to reportedly release around a $459 million investment.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
Mega Amazon Sydney Warehouse Deal Raises The Bar
Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Afterpay Inks Apple Pay, Google Pay Deal In Credit Card War
Up To 50% Off Dyson, Breville & Other CE Brands At Big W
TikTok Denies Australia Ban
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
LinkedIn Slash 960 Jobs After COVID Hit
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Apple Plans On Being Carbon Neutral By 2030, Including Suppliers
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
Coronavirus Latest News Logitech
/
July 22, 2020
/
How COVID Is Changing Retail Landscape For Good
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung SDS has unveiled the new A30 Smart Lock, which will be available in Australia from 27th July exclusively at...
Read More