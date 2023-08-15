HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Teams Up With Microsoft For ThinkPhone Upgrade

15 Aug 2023

Motorola and Microsoft have teamed up to deliver new capabilities for Motorola’s ThinkPhone.

As part of the upgrade, the device can be linked to a Lenovo Think Pad and now has PC-to-smartphone connectivity, integrated support for Windows 365 cloud, as well as a new easy to use walkie-talkie feature.

With these new productivity tools, the ThinkPhone delivers fully fledged cloud PC capabilities which allows users to work from anywhere at any time.

With the Windows 365 integration, ThinkPhone users can now take advantage of having all the capacities of a PC in a phone and even stream the Windows experience directly to a bigger display with a USB-C cable, and a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Crafted from Aramid fiber, the ThinkPhone is stronger and lighter than steel due to its aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus but also is resilient enough to hold up to around a IP68¹ underwater protection rating while meeting MIL-STD-810H² trials for durability.

As for the specs, the ThinkPhone features a large 6.6” FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 68W TurboPower™ charger that boost the batteries of user’s ThinkPhone and Lenovo laptops.

According to Motorola, the camera has an “advanced” 50MP Ultra Pixel camera which gives users premium image quality regardless of lighting.

The ThinkPhone by Motorola is available for $999 in Carbon Black through retailers JB HiFi and Officeworks (online only), Lenovo.com.au and coming soon to Telstra Enterprise.



