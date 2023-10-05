HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple M3 Macs Tipped To Arrive Any Day Now

By | 5 Oct 2023

A new leak has suggested the new M3 Macs from Apple could be launched any day now, and sources claim the company are about to change the list of Macs available to be traded in.

In past years’ this indicates new Macs are coming, such as when Apple added the Mac Studio, 13 inch M2 MacBook Pro, and 13 inch M2 MacBook Air to the list of trade ins before the 15 inch MacBook Air launched in June this year.

This happened on the same day the company hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote event where the 15 inch Air was announced.

Rumours circulating suggest the M3 chip could be the most impressive in years, which is exciting Mac fans, made using a 3 nanometer process, which is tipped to increase the performance and efficiency dramatically.

It’s been said for months that Apple could be launching these new Macs in October, with the 13 inch MacBook Pro, 13 inch MacBook Air, and 24 inch iMac leading. In 2024, fans are expecting to see the 16 inch and 14 inch MacBook Pros.

However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed M3 MacBooks won’t be launching until next year, leaving room for the 24 inch iMac. If this latest rumour proves correct, the new M3 Macs are just days away.



