A keen-eyed Twitter user discovered a video on Apple Music’s New Zealand site announcing the arrival of a Spatial Audio streaming radio station.

The station will launch following the WWDC keynote, which is scheduled for 3am tomorrow morning AEST and expected to last for two hours.

Spatial audio is Apple’s version of Dolby Atmos. It describes the technology as providing “immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above.”

The company previously announced spatial audio would arrive this month, and could be experienced through AirPod headphones and HomePod speakers.