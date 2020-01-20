Apple iPhone’s Price Change Explained

Apple fans should expect a big 2020 – the year ahead is expecting the release of seven new iPhones and some of the most ambitious upgrades the tech giant has offered in years.

But it’s not all good news – millions of current owners may notice a dramatic price hike for an upgrade. And we might know why.

After revelations last week that Apple had slashed trade-in prices for iPhone upgraders by up to 17 per cent mid-cycle, Apple explained the move to Forbes.

The company reportedly admitted that sudden cuts but failed to provide an explanation for them.

That was until two anonymous Apple employees got in touch with the publication, on the condition of anonymity, and explained the move.

The employees revealed that Apple is just the face of its trade-in scheme, that is run on behalf of a third-party company.

‘Apple buys those phones on behalf of a third party company. Apple does not set those prices… Apple ships the collected phones at the end of each day to two different companies, one who purchases higher-end and another lower-end generally split at the 2017 [manufacturing] mark,’ the publication was told.

This was also confirmed by the second employee, who admitted that Apple support is supposed to disclose this information if prompted by a customer.

‘Apple has no control of the pricing or when it changes and those prices can drop on us when customers bring in phones that have had original Apple parts harvested and replaced with lesser third party parts to our buyers’ dismay.’

The third party behind these changes is still unknown, but replacement screens have long been an easy way for third party repairers to cut costs. Additionally, the company’s battery health monitors and battery replacement programs in iOS have made iPhone owners more aware of their degeneration.