HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple iPhone’s Price Change Explained

Apple iPhone’s Price Change Explained

By | 20 Jan 2020
, , , ,

Apple fans should expect a big 2020 – the year ahead is expecting the release of seven new iPhones and some of the most ambitious upgrades the tech giant has offered in years.

But it’s not all good news – millions of current owners may notice a dramatic price hike for an upgrade. And we might know why.

After revelations last week that Apple had slashed trade-in prices for iPhone upgraders by up to 17 per cent mid-cycle, Apple explained the move to Forbes.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The company reportedly admitted that sudden cuts but failed to provide an explanation for them.

That was until two anonymous Apple employees got in touch with the publication, on the condition of anonymity, and explained the move.

The employees revealed that Apple is just the face of its trade-in scheme, that is run on behalf of a third-party company.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

‘Apple buys those phones on behalf of a third party company. Apple does not set those prices…   Apple ships the collected phones at the end of each day to two different companies, one who purchases higher-end and another lower-end generally split at the 2017 [manufacturing] mark,’ the publication was told.

‘Apple buys those phones on behalf of a third party company. Apple does not set those prices…   Apple ships the collected phones at the end of each day to two different companies, one who purchases higher-end and another lower-end generally split at the 2017 [manufacturing] mark.’

This was also confirmed by the second employee, who admitted that Apple support is supposed to disclose this information if prompted by a customer.

‘Apple has no control of the pricing or when it changes and those prices can drop on us when customers bring in phones that have had original Apple parts harvested and replaced with lesser third party parts to our buyers’ dismay.’

The third party behind these changes is still unknown, but replacement screens have long been an easy way for third party repairers to cut costs. Additionally, the company’s battery health monitors and battery replacement programs in iOS have made iPhone owners more aware of their degeneration.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Firmware Update Nobbles AirPods Pro Noise-Cancelling
Apple AirPods Sales Questioned
EU Vote Could Change Global Smartphone Market Forever
Mac Pro Rack For An Extra $750
iPhone 12 Range Leaked: What To Expect
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon
Brands JBL Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
Need A Breath Of Fresh Air? AO Air Has You Covered
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
Samsung Reimagines Clothing Care With Innovation
Brands Connected Home Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/
Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief In Management Shakeup
Appointment & Jobs Brands Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/
Care For Company? Alexa Now In Bathrooms
Amazon Brands Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon
Brands JBL Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JBL Flip 5 speakers are selling for just $120 on Amazon right now – a bargain considering the speaker comes...
Read More