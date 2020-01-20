JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jan 2020
JBL Flip 5 speakers are selling for just $120 on Amazon right now – a bargain considering the speaker comes equipped with Bluetooth and water resistance.

It’s also a sleek wireless, portable speaker suitable for any house party, beach or park during the hot summer when you don’t want to waste time fiddling with complicated wiring.

The Flip 5 is the newest addition to the Flop family which was debuted this time last year, and boasts a 12 hours battery run time. You can also combine a pair of them to double your backyard base for true stereo playback.

The Amazon sale only includes the Flip 5 speaker in black, so get in quick!

