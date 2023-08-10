Bosch Home Appliances have completely upgrade its dishwasher lineup, with a new release featuring PowerControl spray arm technology, available for its 800 and Benchmark series models, along with other new features for the full line.

The PowerControl spray arm gives users flexibility in were to place items in the lower rack, programming a dedicated wash intensity for each target area, and allows users to focus intensive cleaning where it’s needed most.

A recent survey by Bosch indicated 75% of participants think there is a right and wrong way to load a dishwasher, whereas another 87% claim they rearrange dishes after someone else has loaded them wrong.

The PowerControl spray arm leaves dishes clean no matter where they’re loaded in the lower rack.

Bosch Brand Director, Puri Romeo said, “Innovation is a core brand pillar, and we’re always looking for an opportunity to advance the dishwasher portfolio and bring new technology to consumers’ kitchens. From incredible performance to modern design and advanced connectivity, we’re bringing consumers a full suite of dishwashers to help simplify the cleaning process while still getting perfectly clean and dry dishes. From the 100 Series to the Benchmark Series, there is a dishwasher in this new line fit for everyone’s needs.”

See below the key features for the new dishwasher portfolio:

PowerControl spray arm : Launched in 2023, it’s available in Bosch 800 and Benchmark Series Dishwashers, designed to elevate consumers’ dishwashing for the ultimate clean, offering more control in cleaning dishes and tackles challenging messes. It also provides a targeted intensive wash from anywhere in the bottom rack.

CrystalDry: Available in Bosch 800 and Benchmark Series Dishwashers, ensuring dishes are as perfectly dry as they are clean for 60% better drying results, and acts as the final step of the drying cycle reducing the need for towel or air drying.

Home Connect: Home Connect is now offered across the full portfolio of dishwashers helping consumers keep tabs on their dishwashers, monitoring from almost anywhere. Offering convenient customisation options for favourite cycle/option combinations, and the ability to personalise the PowerControl spray arm for the specific load. It also provides smart reordering of detergent tabs through Amazon Alexa Smart Reorder when the dishwasher detects low supply, notification when cycle is completed, automatic notification and shutdown if leaks occur and status updates come to your phone. Hands-free voice control is available when paired with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Consumers can also expect new modern handle designs, with fingerprint resistant stainless steel, and a sleek panel with intuitive touch controls.

The new lineup is now available at select retailers.