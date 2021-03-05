Tech giant Apple is getting dragged over the coals in court yet again after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into whether the company’s app store terms are unfair and anti-competitive.

The investigation follows Epic Games’ high-profile lawsuit against Apple, after the game developer was banned from the app store for circumventing the 30 per cent ‘Apple tax’ it is forced to pay when users make purchases.

More app developers have followed in Epics’ footsteps to lodge complaints against the iPhone maker.

The CMA will look into whether Apple imposes ‘unfair’ terms on app developers and assess its position in the market.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA said: “Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway. So complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice – potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps – warrant careful scrutiny.”

Apple has pushed back against the complaints and described its app terms as “fair and equal”.

“We believe in thriving and competitive markets where any great idea can flourish,” Apple said in response.

“The App Store has been an engine of success for app developers, in part because of the rigorous standards we have in place – applied fairly and equally to all developers – to protect customers from malware and to prevent rampant data collection without their consent.”

Epic Games has launched lawsuits against Apple in the UK, US and even Australia.

The Australian lawsuit alleges Apple’s app store policies breaches the Competition and Consumer Act (CCA) and Australian Consumer Law.