Rumours are rife about Samsung’s plans to launch a new tablet named the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite later this year.

According to Geekbench, a 5G variant of the Tab S7 Lite was spotted online and there is speculation Samsung will also offer a 4G LTE and Wi-Fi only version, slated for a June release.

Leaks from GalaxyClub.nl reveal the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will ship in five colour variants: black, silver, pink, green and light green.

The publication also said the tablets will arrive in two storage options, however the capacities have not yet been revealed.

The S7 Lite tablet will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 750G mobile platform will have 4GB of RAM and is expected to come preloaded with Android 11 OS.

Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G version will sport a 12.4-inch LCD TFT screen.

The Tab S7 Lite’s predecessor the Tab S6 Lite was announced in April 2020 and Samsung is well overdue for a next-gen model.

The Tab S6 Lite shipped with a 10.4-inch screen, a 7,040mAh battery, 15W charging support and two options for storage: 64GB and 128GB.

It also featured an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.