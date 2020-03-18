HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Extends Shutdown Period For Retail Stores

By | 18 Mar 2020
Earlier this week Apple announced that it was closing all its retail stores outside of Greater China until the 27th of March, but it looks like this closure has been extended indefinitely.

A banner at the top of the Apple site now reads, “Our retail stores are closed until further notice”.

Currently, the company’s only open retail stores worldwide are the 42 in China.

In Apple’s initial announcement, when speaking on the lessons learned from the company’s experience during China’s COVID-19 crisis, CEO Tim Cook said, “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimise risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximise social distance.”

The statement also said that the company’s hourly workers – including those employed at Australia’s 22 retail stores – would “continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations”.

Apple also promised to expand its leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances stemming from COVID-19.

For the first time, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be held entirely online this June.

