Samsung Launches Foldable Galaxy Z Flip In Australia

Samsung has announced that the fashionable and innovative Galaxy Z Flip will be retailing in Australia for $2199.

Customers will be able to pre-order the foldable smartphone from the 20th of March at Samsung Experience stores, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, or purchase it from the aforementioned suppliers or Telstra from the 3rd of April.

The smartphone’s most notable feature is its ‘flip’ capability, which can unfold into bright 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display (with 21.9:9 ratio), or fold down into a stylish, more compact size. You can also view notifications or answer calls without having to unflip the phone.

It offers a wide range of capabilities when it’s mid-fold as well. For instance, the flex mode will automatically split the screens into two 4-inch screens so that you can easily view images and video on the top half of the display and control them on the bottom half.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip can be its own stand for selfies or video calls. The 10MP selfie camera has an 80° lens, while the rear dual camera has a 12MP ultra-wide camera (123°) and a 12MP 78° camera with HDR10+ recording, optical image stabilisation and 8x digital zoom.

With 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, giving it the capacity to allow for seamless multi-tasking using the Multi-Active Window (simply drag and drop the apps that you want to use).

One of our favourite features is the fingerprint sensor which transforms into a scroll wheel.

Samsung has said that Galaxy Z Flip users will get access to a four-month free trial of YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy Z Flip is likely to sell will in Australia, in line with its reception in the US. “The Galaxy Z Flip has been a success globally since its unveiling at Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco last month. So much so, it has sold out in some markets due to the high demand,” Vice-President of IT and Mobile at Samsung Electronics Australia Garry McGregor said.