HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Dominates Headphone Market

Apple Dominates Headphone Market

By | 11 Feb 2022

Apple are streets ahead of the competition in the headhone market, no doubt due to its strong AirPods advertising campaign, coupled with its ownership of Beats.

According to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, who surveyed 4,220 US adults about their personal headphones, 34.4 per cent used a pair of Apple headphones, with another 15.3 per cent using the Apple-owned Beats brand.

Statista estimates that AirPods have grown into a US$20 billion a year business, and will sell 100 million units this year alone.

The closest competitor is Bose, who command 12.5 per cent of the market, and Samsung, with 12.2 per cent.

These reports are based on a survey, not POS data, so take it all with a grain of salt.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Bring The Bling With Gold Walkman
Parts Shortage Easing This Quarter, Says Largest iPhone Assembler
Apple To Make Suspect AirTags Alert You Sooner
Apple Playing Catch Up Again, After Galaxy S22 Launch
EXCLUSIVE: JB Hi Fi Rolling Out Trade In Program For Galaxy S22 As Motorola Stops Selling Direct
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Goole Says 2FA Halved Gmail Hacks
Latest News
/
February 11, 2022
/
REVIEW: Don’t Overlook The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Latest News
/
February 11, 2022
/
ACCC Says Check Your Valentine’s Day Flowers
Latest News
/
February 11, 2022
/
Will Sony Launch A QD-OLED TV Before Samsung After Family Squabble
Latest News
/
February 11, 2022
/
Sony Bring The Bling With Gold Walkman
Latest News
/
February 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Goole Says 2FA Halved Gmail Hacks
Latest News
/
February 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Last year, Google auto-enabled two-factor authentication for over 150 million users last year, a move the tech giant claims led...
Read More