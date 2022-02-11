Apple are streets ahead of the competition in the headhone market, no doubt due to its strong AirPods advertising campaign, coupled with its ownership of Beats.

According to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, who surveyed 4,220 US adults about their personal headphones, 34.4 per cent used a pair of Apple headphones, with another 15.3 per cent using the Apple-owned Beats brand.

Statista estimates that AirPods have grown into a US$20 billion a year business, and will sell 100 million units this year alone.

The closest competitor is Bose, who command 12.5 per cent of the market, and Samsung, with 12.2 per cent.

These reports are based on a survey, not POS data, so take it all with a grain of salt.