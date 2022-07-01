Are you fed up with having to wait to pay after filling up your car? Apple’s new solution will allow you to do so faster and easier from the comfort of the driver’s seat.

The Cupertino based tech giant has announced an update to their CarPlay service that will allow users to pay for fuel from the comfort of their car.

Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month as part of the company’s latest Apple CarPlay update.

Apple is pushing to make peoples cars mobile marketplaces and have already allowed CarPlay to be used for parking payment, electric vehicle charging, ordering food and more.

“It’s a massive marketplace, and consumers really want to take friction out of payments” says CEO of the P97 Networks, who will be responsible for connecting fuel company apps to cars.

According to Reuters, Dallas-based fuel company HF Sinclair has already announced their interest in the technology and plans to use the new feature at the 1,600 fuel stations where their petrol is sold across the US.

“We are excited by the idea that consumers could navigate to a Sinclair station and purchase fuel from their vehicle navigation screen,” said senior vice president of marketing for HF Sinclair Jack Barger.

Despite Apple not charging car manufacturers for it, Apple CarPlay has already been rolled out in millions of cars worldwide and is featured in many new models.

To use the new feature, users will need to download a fuel company’s app to their iPhone and enter payment details. Once set up, customers will be able to pay for fuel at the touch of a button from their car.