Emerging fixed wireless and wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop has acquired national mobile virtual operator Moose Mobile for $24 million.

The purchase will comprise of $19 million in cash, and $5 million in shares. Queensland-based Moose has 94,000 mobile customers on the Optus network.

“This is an exciting time for Swoop to be joined by the amazing founders and team from Moose who have specialised in marketing mobile services to residential customers,” Swoop CEO Alex West (pictured above), says.

“The most exciting part is the cross-sell potential into the residential broadband space, with over 94,000 users a target to provide Swoop Fixed Wireless and NBN internet services through; as well as nearly 26,000 Residential Swoop customers that could receive a Moose mobile service.”

The deal is expected to close on August 1.