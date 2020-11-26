Apple has stood in solidarity with its chief security officer who was charged with bribery after allegedly offering hundreds of donated iPads in exchange for concealed-carry weapons for his colleagues.

Thomas Moyer, the tech giant’s head of global security, was indicted as part of a two-year long investigation into the sheriff’s office.

According to reports, Moyer allegedly agreed to donate 200 iPads worth $70,000 ($A95,000) to the sheriff’s office I exchange for four permits which had been originally denied to Apple employees.

Moyer’s lawyer said in a statement: “We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial”.

His attorney also claimed Moyer was “collateral damage” in a bitter dispute between the sheriff’s department and the DA’s office in Santa Clara County, which is where Apple is headquartered.

Apple also defended Moyer, revealing it “conducted a thorough internal investigation and found no wrongdoing.”

“We expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Ars Technica.

The District Attorney’s office alleges the iPads-for-gun permits scheme was quietly killed when authorities at the sheriff’s department learned of the investigation.

Moyer has been at Apple for about 15 years, and he has been the head of global security at the company since November 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.