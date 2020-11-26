HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users

By | 26 Nov 2020
Amazon’s Echo Buds have been updated with a raft of new features to help users track their workouts.

The Amazon-branded wireless earbuds can now monitor runs and other exercises, can track steps and calories burned as well as speed, pace and distance.

The new features can be initiated via Alexa voice commands.

According to The Verge, the Echo Buds utilise built-in accelerometers to track steps and you can enter in personal statistics into a workout profile via the Alexa app.

Amazon says it uses your height, weight and step-tracking data to calculate the distance of runs and walks and the amount of calories burned.

You can also instruct Alexa to start tracking workouts by giving voice commands such as “Alexa, start my run” or “Alexa, what’s my pace?”.

The feature should roll out to users over the next few days.

The new fitness tracking update could strengthen the already fierce competition between Amazon Ech Buds and Apple’s flagship AirPods.

Currently, AirPods don’t offer workout tracking, however you can use Siri voice assistant via the earbuds.

There are several other wireless earbuds on the market which do offer workout tracking functionality, including Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless earbuds and Bose SoundSport  Pulse Wireless earbuds.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015.
