Jeff Bezos will officially hand over the keys to Amazon on July 5, with Andy Jassy officially becoming the CEO of the company of that date – which marks 27 years to the day that Amazon became an incorporated company.

Jassy is the current CEO of Amazon Web Services and will replace Bezos, who will move to executive chair of Amazon’s board.

“As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions,” Bezos said in an email to employees.

“I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organisations can have.”