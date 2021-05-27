HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 27 May 2021

As Labor leader Anthony Albanese tries to blame the Federal Coalition for the new 7-day lockdown in Victoria which is set to cripple retail to the tune of over $1 billion dollars, he seems to have forgotten that it was the Victorian Labour Government who could not tell one Woolworths store from another when alerting locals to COVID-19 outbreaks and locations visited.

Anthony Albanese says Victorians should “never have been put in this situation,”.

The question that he has failed to address is why the Coalition  NSW Government has been able to get their COVID-19 strategy right, while the Labor led Victorian State Government has walloped from one screw up after another resulting in both small and large retailers getting smashed by their State Labor Government failures.

Victoria will enter a snap seven-day lockdown from midnight tonight after it was revealed contact tracers had identified 10,000 primary and secondary contacts linked to the coronavirus outbreak which is now at 26 cases.

The Australian Retailers Association says Victoria’s lockdown is a “devastating blow” for the retail sector and wider consumer confidence.

The association’s chief executive Paul Zahra said the seven-day lockdown was anticipated to cost over $1bn from lost retail trade.

“This isn’t just a financial cost – it’s a social one as well. This lockdown will have an enormous impact on people’s health and wellbeing and will shatter fragile confidence levels for the second half of the year,” he said.

“Businesses no longer have JobKeeper support payments available to them and Victorian small businesses in particular will be under significant stress – this is a huge blow to their confidence.”

Mr Zahra said the association supported the Victorian government keeping the community safe but stressed the “significant impact” of the lockdown on retailers, particularly small businesses, could not be ignored.

“Victorians have been to hell and back over the past year or so, and just when we thought the worst of Covid was behind us, it reared its head again mid-year,” he said.

 

David Richards
