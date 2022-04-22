The upcoming version of the Android TV operating system is set to make use of several new features and quality of life improvements, according to the Google developer site and Mishaal Rahman of the XDA Developers site.

Borrowing the name from the latest mobile Android OS, Android TV 13 most notably, is expanding their Picture in Picture (PiP) feature. Developers are now able to create PiP windows of custom aspect rations, meaning programs such as sporting events are able to have second windows for commentary, stats or other angles that pop up, and can be dismissed. Previously, windows had to be between 1:2.39 and 2.39:1.

The other main feature is the inclusion of a “low power standby” mode, which disables network access and ensures that your television remains asleep and uses less power. As a result, notifications will be blocked during this time.

The new OS and its features are likely to be announced at the Google I/O on May 11.